Celebration of life held for 2-year-old killed in truck fire

BOISE, Idaho — A community came together to celebrate the life of Onix Homer, the 2-year-old who tragically died in a truck fire in December.

The Homer family chose May 29 to honor their daughter because her favorite numbers were two and nine.

"She was sweet, she was silly, she loved to say no, but really in a joking and teasing way," Onix's grandfather said.

The celebration of life was held at River Valley Church, where the Homer family has been members for a year.

Onix's mother, Rachel, and her two siblings suffered severe burns in the same truck fire that claimed the young girl's life nearly six months ago on the Boise Bench.

"She was just so fun and full of love and stuff and feels good to remember those parts of her," Rachel Homer said.

Music played a significant role in the service, reflecting one of Onix's favorite parts of church.

"She did love music so much, it was a big part of her life and dancing," Rachel said. "It felt good to be able to have her celebration of life here, where we had a lot of good memories with her."

Prayers were woven throughout the service, honoring Onix and supporting the Homer family in their continued journey of healing.

"Lord, I pray that you will fill every one of our hearts, God, with your tangible presence, Lord, as we grieve the loss of an amazing young lady," a prayer leader said during the service.

Friends and family reflected on cherished memories of Onix during the celebration.

"It was sad, but you know also happy, great way to celebrate her life and yeah, gonna miss her a lot," Kenny Homer said.

Rachel and Kenny Homer expressed gratitude to their friends, family, and church community for their support during this difficult time.

