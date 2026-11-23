BOISE BENCH, Idaho — On the Boise Bench, soaps, body care and skincare are all being made by hand by a mother and her daughters at Mathair Earth.

From kombucha to goat's milk — even beer — what goes into these bars of soap may surprise you.

"We've chosen to go plant-based. They're cruelty free, and they don't have any issues with hormones being added into it," Mariah Stricklin said.

Stricklin and her sister grew up watching their mom make soap at home after she started the business back in 2009.

"She's just always really liked handmade soap, and she's a creative. It's because handmade soap feels better than store-bought," Stricklin said.

What started at home now has its own storefront off Overland Road. After college, Stricklin and her sister joined their mom, helping grow Mathair Earth.

"It does feel nice to actually have a storefront that's complete, that looks fresh and clean, that represents the products well," Stricklin said.

Stricklin said there's a lot of science behind each batch — from getting the formula right, to mixing, curing and eventually stocking the shelves. She said about 95% of what they carry is made by them, right here in Idaho.

"Boise is great for supporting local in a different way. I think it's more meaningful to our community," Stricklin said.

Mathair Earth is located at 2436 W. Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83705.

The storefront is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and you can shop online anytime on their website.

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