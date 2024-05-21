Boise Police Officers cleared of wrongdoing in deadly August shooting near Ann Morrison Park

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video shown is form the August 3, 2023 shooting incident.)

Boise Police Officers have been cleared of wrong-doing in connection with a deadly shooting last August near Ann Morrison Park.

After reviewing the officers’ on-body video as well as the investigation report by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback determined that the shooting death of 54 year old Christian Johnson on August 3, 2023 was justified.

Fredback’s report says, in part, “It is clear from the reports and videos that the officers' intent upon arrival was to address Christian's concerns and get him help. Cpl. Johnson and Officer Miller were aware that Christian was using methamphetamine, likely causing his erratic and paranoid behavior. From the moment Christian appeared to the officers, they knew he was armed and agitated. The officers ordered Christian to drop the weapons twelve separate times to avoid any violence. Christian was armed and belligerent, in the middle of the parking lot of a large apartment complex… posed a threat to himself and/or the public and refused to obey the officers' lawful commands. Therefore, Officers Johnson and Miller had a legal duty to intervene… [and] the use of deadly force was justified.”

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in an apartment complex near Ann Morrison Park at the 1100 block of S. Dale Street,.

“The loss of Mr. Johnson’s life is extremely unfortunate, and we hope others in crisis can get the help and resources they need to stabilize their lives and behaviors prior to getting to the point where a deadly threat is made to others, including police officers,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

You can read the full report here.