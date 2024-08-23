Boise Open excites fans with golf, concerts and more

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Open draws fans of all ages, whether they're attending for the first time or have been coming for years. With a lively atmosphere and exciting golf talent on display, the event not only showcases the skill of up-and-coming players but also highlights Boise's vibrant golf culture.



Visitors are well taken care of, with staff and vendors handing out free waters on the grounds.

The Albertsons Boise Open continues through Sunday, August 25.

Whether you're a first-timer…

“It is my first time at the Boise Open. I’m really excited to be here.”

Or you’ve lost count of your trips to the green…

“I’ve been going since I was a tiny kid.”

The Boise Open has fans teed up and excited to watch some golf…

“I’m super excited for it every year. It always brings a bunch of people to Boise, and it’s just nice to see people of that skill level of golf playing out here. I love watching golf. I think it’s really exciting that we get to see the up-and-coming players.”

And even in moments of quietness…

The enthusiasm from the fans… is loud.

“I’d say it’s a great representation of Boise and just the culture of golf we have around here.”

And all weekend long, the staff is ensuring all visitors are well taken care of…