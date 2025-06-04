Watch Now
Boise Fire, Police rescue woman from Ridenbaugh Canal

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening at 7:51 p.m., Boise Police and Boise Fire responded to a report of a person in the Ridenbaugh Canal near the 2900 block of W. Rose Hill Street.

Upon arrival, crews searched the canal and its banks for the person. They later located an adult female in the canal near Latah Street and rescued her from the water.

She received medical care and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Latah Street is closed from Cassia to Albion until further notice.

