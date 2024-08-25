Albertsons Boise Open is a fan favorite

BOISE, Idaho — Like every golf tournament, this year's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron had just about everything a golf fan could want. Drama, entertainment, and plenty of sunshine.



2024 Albertsons Boise Open finishes strong, with 3 million dollars raised for local charities.

Volunteers help make the Boise Open a success each year.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Like every golf tournament, this year's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron had just about everything a golf fan could want. A lot of golfers near the top of the scoreboard vying for that championship.

This year's field included 11 PGA Tour winners with 26 total victories and 10 Korn Ferry Tour players that have already secured their PGA Tour cards for 2025. From the fan pavilion to the beach club to the hero's outpost, there's something for every fan to go and watch these players hit some tremendous shots, but it always the chance to see future stars on the PGA Tour. I spoke with one fan who wouldn't miss it.

"It's a lot of fun to watch these kids come out here and make it in the PGA it's so much fun it's kind of like watching these kids in college basketball and watch who these kids really are and to watch this right here is so much fun."

And the tournament couldn't happen without the volunteers. When I asked Dan Michaels why he volunteers his answer was simple. "I love it you get to watch golf inside the ropes. You get best view in the house. Who could ask for anything more, right?"

As we've reported, three million dollars were raised this year for local charities, bringing the 35-year charity total to 39 million dollars — which by the way is a record on the Korn Ferry Tour.