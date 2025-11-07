Worried about delays? Check your flight status out of the Boise Airport

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — As the government shutdown continues and the FAA cuts roughly 10% of air traffic at 40 high-traffic hubs across the United States, many travelers are wondering if they will see lengthy flight delays or, worse yet, cancellations at the Boise Airport in the coming days.

While Boise is not one of the hubs designated for flight reductions by the FAA, many of Boise's connecting hubs are being affected. Those connecting airports include Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis, just to name a few.

Find out if your flight is delayed: Boise Airport Flight Status | National Flight Delays/Cancellations

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the flight reductions are aimed at maintaining a safe airspace across the country. Since the shutdown began, air traffic controllers have gone unpaid, while airports as a whole face chronic understaffing issues.

The U.S. Travel Association says that the ongoing government shutdown is costing the national economy $1 billion per week.

