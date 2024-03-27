Upgrades underway at the Boise Airport to meet growing passenger demands

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport is taking steps to enhance traveler convenience by breaking ground on a consolidated rental car facility, streamlining services for passengers.



The facility's estimated cost is approximately $117 million, funded through fees from rental car users.

BOI is also in the design phase for "Concourse A," an addition of approximately 10 new gates on the airport's western side, offering new space for retail and dining.

Travelers in Boise praise the airport for its convenience.

"You know, it's really accessible right now compared to other bigger cities. It's kind of a nice little airport that you can get around at pretty easily," said Boise resident Jenny Fultz.

But in the last ten years, the airport has seen an 82% increase in passengers, prompting new upgrades to keep up with growing demands.

Like the new consolidated rental car facility, which will streamline services by bringing together multiple rental companies under one convenient roof near the terminal.

The airport tells me they hope a seamless rental experience will leave visitors like Butch McCraken, who's visiting from Texas, with a positive impression of the Treasure Valley.

"It is very convenient to be able to walk from your gate to get the cars," says McCraken.

The airport is also in the design phase for the new "Concourse A," which will house about 10 new gates on the west side of the airport, and include new retail and food options, a highlight for some locals like Jenny Fultz.

"I would definitely say dining choices, like if you have to spend any type of time here at all. So, I'd be looking forward to more options for food," Fultz added.

That construction will begin around 2026, after the development of the consolidated car rental facility is finished. It is anticipated to open by 2029.

"We're really growing and booming, and it would be nice if the airport would reflect that too," said Fultz.

