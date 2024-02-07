Two victims of the Boise hangar collapse will be represented in court

BOISE, Idaho — Serna & Associates PLLC, a Personal Injury and Product Liability Law Firm, has been retained to represent the Estates and families of Mario Sontay Tzi and Mariano (Alex) Coc Och, two victims of the hangar collapse near the Boise Airport.

RELATED | Victims identified from Wednesday night building collapse

In a press release, Enrique G. Serna, the owner of the firm said, "Idahoans deserve better, Mario and Mariano (Alex) deserved better, all of those who today are injured and recovering deserve better, and we believe in the justice system in Idaho. We will seek the maximum damages that a jury will award, will hold everyone that contributed to this horrific tragedy responsible, and justice will be served.”

Serna & Associates PLLC is based out of Idaho and Texas. They have over 30 years of experience representing victims of accidents.

The firm adds it will seek the findings of local, state and federal authorities. The firm is also seeking to enter the site of the collapse with their own experts and engineers to determine the cause of the accident.