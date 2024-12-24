Tips for smooth travel as Boise Airport sees heavy holiday traffic

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport, known for its typically smooth travel experience, saw lines stretching to the check-in counters on one of its busiest travel days of the year. With more than 190,000 travelers expected to pass through TSA during the 10-day holiday season, officials are stressing the importance of preparation.

“We expect more than 190,000 people to pass through the Boise Airport, which is more than we had during the Thanksgiving travel period,” said Jennifer Kronberg, spokesperson for the Boise Airport. Kronberg recommends travelers check parking availability on the airport's website for real-time updates.

“Consider using that economy lot that has the shuttle parking. It’s really close by, and that can save you a lot of stress versus arriving a little bit late, not being able to find parking,” Kronberg advised.

Despite the holiday rush, travelers arriving in Boise are greeted by live holiday music, adding a festive touch to the busy terminal. Sisters Maddie and Sarah Nielson, who flew in from Charlotte, said the music helped ease the stress of a hectic journey. “It was pretty seamless, I'd say. Seattle was packed. The airport was crazy, but getting here, I mean, the live music, it’s so wholesome,” said Sarah Nielson.

The sisters also recommended giving yourself plenty of time to navigate the airport. “Definitely get to the airport early. I'd say at least two to three hours early just to give yourself some time because you don’t really know what to expect,” Nielson added.

Kronberg offered one final piece of advice for holiday travelers: pack gifts carefully to avoid issues at security. “Be mindful of what you're putting in your checked baggage. TSA does not want to have you unwrap your gifts. They can’t have you flying with bottles of wine or other liquids or gels,” she said.