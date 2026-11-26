BOISE, Idaho — Holiday travel can mean long lines, crowded terminals and plenty of stress.

At the Boise Airport, a group of four-legged volunteers is helping make the journey a little easier.

Therapy dogs with Go Team Idaho greeted travelers at the airport Wednesday as passengers made their way out of Boise for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Among them was Sammy, a 3-year-old cocker spaniel who has completed about 300 therapy visits with his handler, Shell Wamble Fisher.

WATCH | Therapy dogs greet Boise Airport travelers

‘They just took the stress right off’: Therapy dogs greet Boise Airport travelers

Wamble Fisher said Go Team Idaho therapy dogs visit schools, nursing homes, hospitals and other locations where they can provide comfort and help people smile. At the airport, that mission means giving stressed travelers a welcome distraction.

“I think traveling can be really stressful,” Wamble Fisher said. “Like today they had a great big long line, and so if we can come and bring some smiles, break up the monotony of standing in line, then that way, you know, it makes travel easier.”

Wamble Fisher said Sammy sometimes seems to find the people who need that interaction, sitting near their feet and creating a natural opportunity for a conversation or a quick pet.

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That was the case for Johnny Coshway, who was flying from Boise to Texas. He and his family planned to arrive at the airport about two hours early because they expected a busier travel day.

“Of course it’s a little stressful. You see a line, you get the travel anxiety going,” Coshway said. “But the dogs are amazing. I gravitated right towards them, and I’m like, you know, they just took the stress right off.”

Go Team Idaho has about 155 dog teams in its Idaho chapter, according to Wamble Fisher. The therapy dogs also participate in visits at colleges, businesses, libraries and other locations.

For travelers who missed Sammy and his fellow therapy dogs Wednesday, they will have another chance to see the pups at the Boise Airport. The therapy dogs are scheduled to return Friday at 10 a.m.

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