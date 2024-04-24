OSHA to release hangar collapse site back to construction company

BOISE, Idaho — OSHA has confirmed that they plan to release the property where the hangar at the Boise Airport collapsed back to the company overseeing the project on Friday, April 26.

"The federal government would have concluded their oversight off the property of the airport and the federal government, OSHA will remove themselves from then the site," said Enrique Serna, the attorney representing the families of the victims killed in the collapse. "That means OSHA gives the key to Big D Builders and now Big D is in control of everything that's laying in the airport."

The property is owned by Jackson Jet Center, a private jet charter company. They have not released their plans for the property. Serna says he expects OSHA to take 6 months to complete their investigation of the hangar collapse.

Big D Builders declined to comment on the situation at this time.