BUILDING COLLAPSE: OSHA's insight on construction company working on Jackson Jet Hangar

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been on site of the collapsed Jackson Jet Hangar since the night of the fatal incident.



Big D Builders in Meridian was the construction company working on the hangar.

OSHA says the company's previous workplace violations were not related to structural integrity.

An OSHA investigation into the collapsed construction site could take up to 6 months to complete.

We're learning more about the construction company in charge of the hangar project that collapsed near the airport.

I'm Allie Triepke, your South Meridian Reporter here outside of Big D Builders, the Meridian-based business contracted for that 39-thousand-square-foot hangar, at the Jackson Jet Center.

I also spoke with OSHA about their record and more insight into the collapse investigation.

OSHA Area Director David Kearns said, "What happened in Boise last night was just an absolute terrible tragedy, it's one of the worst incidents that I can recall in recent memory."

In hopes of learning more, I went to Big D Builders in Meridian, but they declined to comment.

After investigating Big D Builders' recent OSHA Violations, our team found 5 violations reported since 2017.

I spoke with OSHA to see if these violations were related to what happened at the collapsed hangar, but previous citations were not related to structural integrity.

"Our past issues have been related to fall hazards. When we identify those, those are something we address fairly quickly. This one may not be directly related to something like that.”, said Kearns.

OSHA told me they have out-of-state investigators who will be on the site of the collapse.

Kearns said, "It's tragedies like this that often sometimes bring into focus the importance of ensuring safe and healthy worksites. And while I don't know what happened yesterday, the vast majorities of the tragedies we investigate are preventable."

The City of Boise Building Division has had no concerns or issues with recent inspections.

OSHA officials say an investigation like this often takes up to six months