One year later: Boise hangar collapse litigation progresses

BOISE, Idaho — One year ago today, a hangar collapse near the Boise Airport killed three people and injured several others. Idaho News 6 spoke with Attorney Enrique Serna who represents the families of two of the three men killed during the collapse to ask about the status of his lawsuit.

“So we filed a lawsuit, we are prosecuting, the lawsuit is moving forward," Serna said.

Big D Builders, Inland Crane, Speck Steel, and Steel Building Systems were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Serna added, “We are expecting a busy 2025 when it comes to proof, and expert testimony as to what were the true causes."

The OSHA report found serious violations against Big D Builders and they also found serious violations against Inland Crane. Serna said, “So right after, we got that report corroborated about the engineering findings that our own team of experts found as to why the collapse occurred.”

At the time Idaho News 6 reached out to the defendants. A representative for Big D Builders said they cannot comment on pending litigation. Idaho News 6 left messages with the others.

We also did ask and received a statement from Big D Builders on the anniversary of the collapse. It reads. “While this has been a difficult year for the families, employees, and friends of Big D Builders, Inc. we are so grateful for the continued support, love and prayers provided daily by the local community.” We also learned from a representative with Big D Builders that no work was being done on Friday in honor of a day of remembrance.

When Serna was asked what happens next, he said, “In my experience in 30 years in trying cases, a lot of cases potentially of the like, you know, there is room for settlement provided the parties see eye to eye... However, on behalf of the family and given their suffering and where they are, we are prepared to take this all the way.”