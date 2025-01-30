One-year anniversary of Boise Hangar collapse is all about the families

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the deadly hangar collapse at the Boise Airport, Idaho News 6 took the opportunity to speak with Enrique Serna who represents the families of two of the three men killed on Jan. 31, 2024, to ask about how the families are doing.

“The family is suffering; the family is feeling a void. Their void after a year is significant,” Serna said.

Attorney Enrique Serna is talking about the families of Mariano Coc Och and Mario Sontay, along with Craig Durant — the three men were killed when the hangar collapsed a year ago this Friday.

Serna says Friday is a day for thoughts and prayers for all the families in Idaho and Guatemala. “They’re sad. They’re going to engage in a Christian ritual of remembering the dead on their anniversary of the collapse and what they want out of this for the rest of the people [is] no more accidents like this.”

Until all of the litigation plays out either in or out of court, Serna says the family doesn’t want any other family to deal with this tragic loss. “The family truly does not want for anybody in the state of Idaho, or in the surrounding states or anywhere in the U.S. to be subject to the same grief and subject to the same loss.”

When asked how long people will remember this date, Serna answered it this way: “I don’t think anyone in Boise who drove by the site of a collapsed hanger will ever forget and I think it will be imprinted in Boise’s history for many years.”