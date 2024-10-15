New cell phone waiting lot opens at the Boise Airport, tripling parking spots available

BOISE, Idaho — A new cell phone waiting lot is now open at the Boise Airport. The new lot is about 2 miles, or a 5 to 7-minute drive from the terminal, and has 50 spots instead of the 15 spots the old parking area had.



The cell phone lot is free to use and open 24/7. The old waiting area has been closed.

The new cell phone lot is located at 2950 S Curtis Road.

You can find more information about the new cell phone lot here.

"Waiting for my husband, he's coming back from a boys' trip to Las Vegas," says Marilyn Richardes, who lives in Meridian.

She and her mother Bea are testing out Boise Airport's new cell phone waiting lot — where drivers have more space to sit and wait for arrivals, compared to the old turnout that was often backed up with cars.

"Many times parked and waited there, sometimes had to drive around to get into the, because there were too many cars there, but yeah so this is nice," says Richardes.

With 50 parking spots, it has more than tripled the capacity of the old waiting area.

"I have several people I have to pick up this week, so this will be easier for me," says Jen Andersen, who lives in Meridian.

With her daughter's wedding this week, she'll be frequenting the new lot to pick up friends and family.

"So you're gonna be here all week long," I asked.

"Probably yeah! I have a whole spreadsheet," says Andersen.

"You don't have to pull forward, you've got your own individual space. You can wait comfortably without worrying about not finding a space or having to pull up as people leave in front of you," says Boise Airport Spokesperson Jennifer Kronberg.

She tells me that the old waiting area would overflow and create a safety hazard for visitors.

With expansions underway across the airport, the new waiting lot will fit future needs much better.

"The Treasure Valley is growing so quickly, and the Boise Airport is growing quickly as well. Last year we broke a record for total number of passengers served and we expect to do the same again this year. So to keep up with that growth, we need to have more parking facilities. We needed to expand our cell phone waiting area," explained Kronberg.