Local dog daycare displaced by proposed Simplot hangar at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — House of Hounds, a doggy daycare and lodging facility located near Boise Airport, faces displacement due to aircraft hangar plans by the Simplot Company.



Plans have been submitted to the City of Boise for design review.

The hangar intends to house transient aircraft awaiting maintenance.

House of Hounds must vacate the premise by December of 2024.

Located on Commerce Ave, just down the road from Boise Airport, House of Hounds tends to up to 80 to 100 dogs on any given day.

"House of Hounds is a doggy daycare, lodging, and we have some training as well," says Mikey Cunningham, owner of House of Hounds. But after seven years in this location, House of Hounds is forced to look for a new home.

"We are going to be displaced, apparently a hangar for the Simplot Company," says Cunningham. Plans have been submitted to the City of Boise for design review, with the intention of housing aircraft awaiting maintenance. Two other hangars are planned for the site for separate uses.

In the meantime, House of Hounds has until December of 2024 to find a new home. "It's a little scary. It would take a great weight off our shoulders to just find a place. So, that's what we're shooting for, a place in the area so we can keep all of our wonderful clients," says Cunningham.