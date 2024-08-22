Idaho National Guard deploying personnel to Kosovo for NATO peacekeeping mission

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Army National Guard held a send off event for soldiers with the 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion on August 22 ahead of their deployment to Kosovo after 18 months of preparation.



More than 100 personnel the Idaho Army National Guard are preparing to deploy to Kosovo as part of the NATO peace keeping mission.

They trained for 18 month ahead of the 12 month deployment.

Governor Brad Little addressed the group before they leave the US.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It takes 18 months of training for the 12-month deployment to Kosovo. More than 100 personnel will deploy in support of Operation Joint Guardian. Governor Brad Little was here the sendoff.

"I have every confidence in your ability to carry out this mission successfully we are dedicated to ensuring your safety throughout this mission Idaho eagerly awaits your return to welcoming back with pride."

The soldiers of the 1st of the 183rd assault helicopter battalion will be part of the NATO peace keeping mission and will focus on training and supporting allied partners. Major General Timothy Donnellan expressed his pride with everyone involved with the Idaho National Guard.

"You are the meat on that bone who will tell the Federal government we will be ready for our Federal mission I'm incredibly proud to be with you and with you today as we celebrate the fact, we are who we say we are, we will do the things we say we do."

Chief Warrant officer number 2, Oceana Chamberlin says this will be her first deployment and says she can't wait for take-off, but can't forget those back home.

"It's a unique perspective because when you're in the training environment when you're on that deployment your day in and out mindset you forget everybody back home is still continuing with their lives so I think the hardest part for me is knowing my friends and family continuing to live their lives celebrating, grieving, they're going through all those milestones and you just miss out on those so were blessed to have the technical support to connect with but there's nothing better than an old fashion, you know."

This deployment is the first time since 2003 that the unit has deployed to the region.