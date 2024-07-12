Watch Now
Honor Guard celebrates Medal of Honor recipient at Boise Airport

Boise Police Department
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jul 12, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, July 12, the local Honor Guard was at the Boise Airport to welcome and celebrate retired Marine Maj. Gen. James E Livingston.

Livingston received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while serving in the Vietnam War over 50 years ago.

Livingston is in Boise to attend the first Veterans and First Responders Celebration on Saturday, July 13 at Merrill Park during Eagle Fun Days.

Neighborhood Reporter Alexander Huddleston explained what you can expect at Eagle Fun Days in the video below.

