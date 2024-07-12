What to expect at Eagle Fun Days

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Fun Days start Friday but with construction going on in Downtown Eagle, I met up with the city to talk about some new changes.



This year festivities will start Friday night at 6 PM at Eagle High School.

The parade route has moved due to construction.

Most festivities will be at City Hall.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As summer continues, the City of Eagle is making sure the fun doesn't stop! I met up with a few locals who say Eagle Fun Days are a must-do for summer.

"It is called Eagle Fun Days because I had a fun day," exclaimed one local.

The exciting festivities of Eagle Fun Days are making their annual return, however, this year there are a few changes.

Josh Herker with the city explained, "It's usually downtown on State Street, but with all the construction, we've been instructed to have it here at City Hall."

But even though it's a new location, the same features and festivities will be present.

"We will have live music in front of the library over there. We'll have our vendors and businesses in front of city hall and we'll have about 90 vendors that will be there," continued Herker.

The parade will also return but Herker says because of safety concerns with the construction site, they moved the route.

Herker said, "We were able to figure out a route on Plaza Drive from Second Street to State Street."

I met a few Eagle locals who recalled some good memories of the event, saying that this is a must-do for families.

"Best day ever," smiled one little girl.

Another said, "I remember seeing all the people there being with family, it's very memorable, made some long-lasting memories. Made me feel at home in Eagle."

"I remember as a kid watching the fire truck go by, spraying us, watching the fireworks was always a great time. Can't miss it, dude. It's a part of Eagle. Can't live in Eagle without not going," finished another.

Festivities start Friday at 6 p.m. here at Eagle High School for Family Fun Night!

