Employee speaks out as Boise Airport Inn faces eviction amidst safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Airport Inn and Rodeway Inn Airport face imminent eviction due to safety concerns, as a recent investigation uncovers alarming trends, shedding light on alleged drug overdoses, violent crimes, and theft.



The two properties near the Boise Airport are owned by the City of Boise and are leased out to tenants who privately operate the hotels.

Notices to vacate were issued on February 15, with the city prepared to initiate eviction if necessary.

The increase in emergency calls at the Airport Inn alone was a staggering 400% over the past year.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Looking back at it, there were red flags. I had no idea what they were doing after I cleaned the rooms," says Heidi Staggie, a live-in maid for the Airport Inn.

Heidi Staggie is looking for a new place to live after abruptly losing her job, and her home, at the Airport Inn.

"I worked my butt off for these people all summer long and then throughout the winter. If I had known, I would've been able to get a different job somewhere else," says Staggie.

Staggie has worked there as a live-in maid for the past 7 months and has to be out by Thursday.

That's because the City of Boise is taking action against the Airport Inn and the nearby Rodeway Inn, citing a litany of safety concerns and criminal activities.

Allegations that don’t surprise Heidi, who says she often encountered strange powders and used syringes while cleaning rooms.

"Gosh, this had to happen because this place needs to be cleaned up and needs to be reclaimed," Staggie added.

A city spokesperson says a recent investigation revealed alarming trends linked to the hotels, including drug overdoses, suspected drug trafficking, violent crimes, and thefts.

The Airport Inn alone saw a staggering 400% increase in emergency calls over the past year, prompting the order to vacate.

“They would let people stay here that were locals and, you know, just, you know, people that... they ruin the rooms, they steal the TVs, they break stuff,” says Staggie.

During the investigation, evidence of criminal activities surfaced, including stolen vehicles and drug seizures. The city is working with law enforcement and local housing groups such as Our Path Home to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the evictions.

As for Heidi, "I'll be fine, I'm a hard worker," she added.

She'll be working hard to the end.

“I’m still going to work up until the day I have to leave because that’s my commitment,” says Staggie.

