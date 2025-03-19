Deadline grows closer to get your Idaho Star Card: What you need to know

BOISE, Idaho — You'll need an Idaho Star Card or another form of acceptable ID like a passport by May 7, 2025 to board a flight. Even for domestic flights, a form of REAL ID will be required.

The TSA does accept a many different types of ID like Star Cards, passports, passport cards, Military IDs and More.

The process to get your Idaho Star Card is a little more involved than a regular driver’s license. It requires a few more documents to confirm your identity and proof of residency in Idaho.

You’ll need one document to show your identity and date of birth, like a birth certificate; your Social Security card; and two documents that prove you are an Idaho resident, like a lease agreement or utility bill.

"Star card is kind of the easiest way to go because it’s federally accepted ID and a driver's license," said Britt Rosenthal, a spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department. “They have pushed back the deadline for the Star Card several times, but we are pretty confident that this is the last time."

The REAL ID deadline has been pushed back multiple times: to give states time to implement the new ID cards and to account for in-person office closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosenthal with says this deadline is the real deal and Idahoans should plan to get their Star Card or another form of federally accepted ID ahead of the deadline.

“We have definitely seen an uptick in the amount of people getting a Star Card," said Rosenthal.

If your current name doesn’t match your birth certificate, you’ll also need to go through extra steps to confirm your identity, which may involve bringing something like a marriage certificate with you.

If someone has been married multiple times, you'll need to provide certified documents for each marriage and divorce.

ITD has a tool to guide you through what documents you’ll need for your unique situation.

“We’re still working on what enforcement will look like starting May 7," said Lorie Dankers, a Spokesperson for TSA.

Dankers says if you come to the airport without the proper documents, you will likely be in for big delays.

“To say you’re not going to be able to travel is a little strong, but what I will say is you’re going to require some extra time when you’re coming to the security checkpoint.," said Dankers.