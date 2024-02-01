BUILDING COLLAPSE: Commuters on I-84 take pictures and videos of the collapsed building

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, hundreds of commuters driving on I-84 took pictures and videos of the collapsed building near the Boise Airport.



A building collapsed near the Boise Airport and the interstate.

Nearby drivers took pictures and videos

Traffic slowed to a crawl

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The building collapsed, right at rush hour during the evening commute...and just alongside I-84.

I’m Riley Shoemaker your south Boise neighborhood reporter and hundreds of people drove right past the scene, causing traffic problems along the interstate.

We've seen tons of viewer pictures and videos shared online with Idaho News 6, where you can see the flashing lights of dozens of first responders from several local agencies, including Boise Fire and Boise Police.

Those first-hand videos also clearly show the building caved in.

Drivers slowing to view the scene; causing some concerns with traffic.

State police issuing a statement online, that it was causing congestion and safety concerns for drivers on the interstate

