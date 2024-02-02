Boise officials hold news conference on Airport hangar collapse

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city officials held a news conference on Friday regarding the rescue response to Wednesday night's deadly hanger collapse near the Boise Airport.

Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer praised the collaborative effort from all of the agencies involved in the rescue response, including Ada County Paramedics, Acute Rescue Boise, and Canyon County Paramedics.

Chief Neimeyer said BFD airport rescue firefighters were training that day and were on the scene immediately.

“That was a benefit to us because it got an immediate response,” said Neimeyer. “We were quickly about to create a plan to meet our priority mission to assess and get to the victims of this incident and get them out of the collapse zone and into treatment.”

RELATED: Three dead, multiple injured after building collapses at the Boise Airport

The three victims killed in the building collapse have been identified as 59-year-old Craig Durrant, 24-year-old Mariano Coc Och, and 32-year-old Mario Sontay Tzi.

RELATED: Victims identified from Wednesday night building collapse

The cause of death was deemed as traumatic blunt force injuries for all three victims, being underneath the structural collapse.