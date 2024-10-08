Boise Airport moving cell phone lot to much larger location

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — Beginning Tuesday, October 15th, Boise Airport will be moving the cell phone lot to a much larger area, just a short drive away. The new location will be a parking lot with individual stalls.

The lot will be adjacent to the Boise Airport Economy/Shuttle Lot, with its own entrance. The lot will remain free to use and will be a 5-7 minute drive from the terminals. City of Boise stating that the construction of the cell-phone waiting area has grown the Boise Airport tremendously, but the congestion does block access to parking facilities and impacts safety.

On June 19th the Boise City Council approved a $42 million contract, to be paid out over 5 years, for the Boise Airport to expand. The expansion would include, new parking garages, a new rental car facility, a new concourse, and renovation of another.

The cell-phone lot that exists now will be closed on Monday Oct. 14th.

The address of the new lot and directions to get to the new lot can be found here