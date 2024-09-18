BOI Upgrade Airport Expansion project aims to make major improvements for travelers

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — The Boise Airport is growing as part of the BOI Upgrade Airport Expansion. The more than 42 million dollar expansion project is being rolled out in phases— adding a new concourse, building a bigger rental car center, and bringing upgrades to an existing concourse, ticket counters, baggage and security.



Construction on the new rental car center is underway, it is expected to be completed in 2026.

New local food options and shops are also on the way, they'll be coming in phases in early 2025.

You can learn more about the BOI Upgrade Airport Expansion here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Business is booming at the Boise Airport, fueling the need for more flights and increased amenities.

"We have seen passenger demand go up 82% over the last 10 years." Jennifer Kronberg, the Communications Manager for the Boise Airport

She tells me the Boise Airport saw more than 4.7 million passengers in 2023 and they expect even more in 2024.

"Obviously, everybody who lives here knows how quickly this valley is growing and how much growth we've seen over the years. The Boise Airport is part of that infrastructure and so we have the multi-year BOI Upgrade Project, which is going to right-size the airport to grow in step with our community." Kronberg

The more than 42 million dollar expansion project is being rolled out in phases— adding a new concourse, building a bigger rental car center, and bringing upgrades to an existing concourse, ticket counters, baggage and security.

"Right back here we have our new rental car facility." Kronberg

The seven story rental car center, which is currently under construction, will consolidate all rental car counters and car storage into one building...

"It's gonna be super easy for passengers who are renting cars." Kronberg

"I travel to New York once a month, so I'm looking for more direct flights." Ashley Cruise, who lives in Eagle

She hopes the expansion will bring more flight options.

"Concourse A will add up to 10 gates, which is going to increase the capacity of the airport and also allow us to bring in new service and new options for travel for people. So that will be really terrific and then once that is complete, then we'll look at remodeling the existing concourse B." Kronberg

Kronberg says the airport is self-sustaining — hoping those local traveling taxpayers will fly stress-free.