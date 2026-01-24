BOI travelers face potential weather delays as Winter Storm Fern snarls travel

BOISE, Idaho — While skies are finally clearing in Boise, travelers heading to other parts of the country may encounter flight disruptions this weekend related to Winter Storm Fern, airport officials warn.

Lewis Witte, who was planning to drive to Alabama, changed his travel plans due to forecasted storms along his route.

Boise Airport Weather Delays: What Travelers Need to Know This Weekend

"I was gonna drive to Alabama, but I don't wanna hit the snowstorm. I don't have to be at my location till Monday, but I'm gonna spend an extra three days and airfare, so I can get there on time," Witte said.

"The storm shouldn't start till Saturday, is what I've been told, so I'm gonna go with that information and pray it works," Witte said.

Boise Airport officials say weather impacts in other regions can still affect local flights, even when conditions are improving in Idaho.

Jennifer Kronberg, Boise Airport spokesperson, advises passengers to monitor conditions along their travel routes closely. The airport celebrated a milestone year in 2025, processing more than 5 million passengers during its 100th anniversary.

"We are super excited to announce that we had more than five million passengers at the airport last year. Having five million passengers coming through in our 100th anniversary year, it's just a really exciting time for us," Kronberg said.

With high passenger volume, weather problems elsewhere can create ripple effects for Boise flights.

"We are definitely seeing in the forecast for other parts of the country fairly severe weather. If you are flying from Boise to one of those areas, check with your airlines, look at your apps, and know before you come to the airport if there are delays as a result of weather-related issues — especially in the Midwest, the Northeast, and the South," Kronberg said.

Airport officials recommend travelers allow extra time for parking and security, and check flight status before leaving home to avoid potential cancellations.

