Attorney for two Boise hangar collapse victims files federal lawsuit seeking damages

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney Enrique Serna has a filed a federal lawsuit concerning the hangar collapse at the Boise Airport in January. Serna represents the families of Mario Sontay Tzi and Mariano Coc Och who were killed during the collapse. Serna is seeking 30 millions dollars for the plaintiffs. 15 million a piece.

A recording of the full press conference is available in the video player below.

Boise Hangar Collapse Lawsuit Press Conference

Attorney Enrique Serna files Federal lawsuit

Serna represents the families of two of three victims killed during the collapse

Big D Builders, SBS, Speck Steel, and Inland Crane listed as defendants

Inland Crane released the following statement following the press release:

“Inland Crane expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims in this tragic incident. While we mourn the loss of our partners, friends, and colleagues, all evidence demonstrates that Inland Crane and our employees are not at fault for this tragedy. We are confident that the judicial process will exonerate Inland Crane and our employees.”

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the other companies listed as defendants in the case but has not received other statements at this time.

Inland Crane, Big D Builders, Speck Steel, and Steel Building Systems are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Enrique Serna’s complaint is detailed but focuses on three main points. One, in April of 2023 plans were submitted to the City of Boise to get permits to build the hangar. Serna explains. “Shortly after the permit was issued there was a second set of plans that were drawn, the second set of plans according to our investigation were never approved by the city, however all of the defendants that were at the hangar site to build upon the second set of plans.” Serna claims the second set of plans were less safe.

Second. Serna says an investigation by the Boise Police Department after the collapse revealed that there were serious concerns about the structure the day before the collapse. “January 30th, according to the Boise Police Department Attachment D to our complaint, you have a lot of people saying the day before the collapse, cables were popping, braces were popping, pieces were not conforming. They were not feeling right and people were worried."

And three Serna says has to do with the weather the day of the collapse. Serna claims gusts were clocked by N.O.A.A., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration between 25-35 miles per hour. “That renders the workplace very dangerous, very dangerous, none the less Big D and the rest of the defendants continue to work when the condition are treacherous.”

I reached out to the defendants. A representative for Big D Builders said they cannot comment pending litigation. I left messages with the others.

O.S.H.A. is expected to release their findings of a six month investigation later this month.

