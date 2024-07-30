Attorney Enrique Serna reacts to OSHA Hangar investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday in front of the Federal Courthouse in Boise, the attorney representing the families of two of the three victims, spoke for the first time about the scathing results from OSHA’s hangar collapse investigation.



Attorney Enrique Serna held a Tuesday press conference.

Serna says he was not surprised by OSHA's final report.

Serna says his clients just want justice done in this case.

The highly anticipated OSHA report on the Hangar collapse at the Boise Airport was released Monday, and points fingers at Big D builders and Inland Crane saying this tragic accident that killed three people last January could have been prevented. We heard from David Kearns the area director for OSHA on Monday and on Tuesday in front of the Federal Courthouse in Boise, Enrique Serna the attorney representing the families of two of the three victims, spoke for the first time about the scathing results from OSHA’s investigation.

“ The families want justice, you're dealing with good people and they also don't want anyone else in this state to die in vain.”

Big D Builders was cited with one willful violation and three serious violations of federal safety regulations and proposed almost 200 thousand dollars in penalties and Inland Crane for exposing workers to collapse hazards. I asked Enrique Serna if anything in the report surprised him. “One I'm not surprised we had our own set of experts come to very similar findings obviously they do safety all day they have a different agenda code that regulates them we applaud their efforts for actually doing a thorough job.”

I then asked Serna does he want to see OSHA investigators refer this case to the U.S. Attorneys Office? “We will cooperate with any federal agency because we want justice, and if justice means that the Department of Justice chooses on their own motion to get involved then my clients are going to support them.”

As we reported, Big D said given the pending lawsuit they have no comment on the report, and Inland Crane sent us this statement. Inland that said the proposed citation relates to worker exposure not causation.

Both Big D Builders and Inland Crane can appeal OSHA's findings.

