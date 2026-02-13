Air Force drafts Environmental Impact Statement to host F-16 jets at Gowen Field

BOISE, Idaho — The Air Force is in the process of drafting an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that would analyze the effects of basing an F-16 Falcon Fighter Squadron at the Idaho Air National Guard Base at Gowen Field.

"This Proposed Action would transition the 124th Fighter Wing (124 FW) from its current A-10C Thunderbolt II mission to an F-16 Fighting Falcon mission, involving up to 21 F-16 Block 40 aircraft," reads the Gowen Field EIS page.

As part of the EIS, the Air Force will also analyze the impacts of subsuqent facility improvements and construction required to support the new fighter jets.

The EIS will examine a variety of potential impacts including, "aircraft noise, air quality, land use compatibility, biological and water resources, cultural and historic sites, infrastructure, and public services."

The public may participate in the drafting of the EIS by participating in a 30-day scoping period. The public will also be able to submit public comments during a 45-day public review period.

The Draft EIS is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026. A final EIS may be forthcoming by the spring of 2027.

The public can submit comments on the proposed change via an online submission form.