94-year-old Army veteran returns home from honor flight to Washington DC

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — A 94-year-old Army veteran has returned to Boise after experiencing what he calls "one of the most moving experiences" of his life during an honor flight to Washington DC.

Robert Levy, who served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for nearly 17 years, was among 80 veterans from across the country who traveled to the nation's capital to visit military monuments and memorials.

"I was in the service 16 years, nine months and 23 days... but who keeps track," Levy said.

The long-awaited trip came after Levy applied for the honor flight program, which aims to celebrate veterans by inviting them to experience our nation's memorials.

"I applied for it I think almost a year ago and usually when in a bureaucracy you expect your application to go into some black hole and then about two weeks ago I get a phone call," Levy said.

That phone call invited him to join his fellow veterans on the special journey.

"We went to all the memorials, military memorials, and we had a chance to go to see the changing of the guard at the national cemetery," Levy said.

During their visit to one memorial, Levy had a meaningful encounter with a class of government students.

"These young people came up to all of us, and shook our hands and thanked us for our service," Levy said. "They did it out of their own desire, and it was, let me tell you that was something."

He says his interaction with those students and experiencing the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery were the highlights of his trip — A journey he strongly recommends to other veterans.

"Whether you've been in a war zone or not, if you're a veteran you need to go to this. It is one of the most moving experiences I've ever had," Levy said.

