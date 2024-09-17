BLM says be responsible when shooting on public lands

KUNA, Idaho — Idaho News 6 reported on Monday the BLM placed an emergency closure to recreational shooting in the Indian Springs area south of Kimberly to protect life and property. In the vast area south of Kuna and beyond, the BLM allows shooting on public lands, but it does come with strict rules, and personal responsibilities.

BLM placed an emergency closure to recreational shooting south of Kimberly

BLM spokesman Chad Cline says using public lands comes with responsibilities

Pack out what you pack in to cut down on trash

BLM spokesman Chad Cline took me to one of many spots where you can go and shoot, but as this sign clearly states, between May 10th and October 20th you cannot set off fireworks, shoot a firearm using tracer or steel component ammunition, shoot at steel material in dry vegetation and absolutely no exploding targets.

"We like to say it even says in the prevention order that they find a place clear of vegetation like this open dirt area, and stuff that's not in the grass, because it becomes dry very easily and on any warm day it can dry out any moisture."

Cline says shooting fires happen every year in their district, which covers a good portion of Southwest Idaho.

"Usually, every year we have plenty of shooting fires last year we had 21 shooting fires, and this year for the 2024 season we're around 12"

And it's not just the risk of starting fires that concerns the BLM. Another big problem is the trash the BLM says pack it in and pack it out and if you do come out bring water, a fire extinguisher if you have one and a shovel just in case.

"We see this quite a bit and it's become more notorious in these areas because people don't take the time to clean it up." Cline

Our public lands are for everyone, and all the BLM is asking is for everyone to be careful recreating and follow the rules.