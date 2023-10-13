Bathroom law upheld by federal judge

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public schools are now required to maintain separate restrooms, showers, and changing areas for biological boys and biological girls.

Bill 1100, drafted by the Idaho Family Policy Center and sponsored by Sen. Ben Adams (R-Nampa) and Sen. Ted Hill (R-Eagle), also ensures that any student unwilling or unable to use the bathroom of their designated gender will be provided reasonable accommodations.

This law originally went into effect on July 1 of this year, but was blocked in August when Judge Nye issued a temporary restraining order on the legislation, pending further court action.

"All students, but especially our girls, deserve safety in vulnerable places like school bathrooms, changing rooms, and showers," said President of Idaho Family Policy Center, Blaine Conzatti, in a statement.