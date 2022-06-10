Bath & Body Works Summer Semi-Annual Sale starts this weekend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works’ Summer Semi-Annual Sale is returning this weekend, so get ready to stock up on candles, body products and gifts!

While we won’t know the exact deals until the sale actually begins, we can tell you you’ll find select clearance items up to 75% off, with new deals and markdowns each week. Previous semi-annual sales lasted around four weeks, so while the sale will likely last for some time, it’s not a bad idea to grab your favorites early in case they sell out.

The sale is kicking off with an $11.95 candle deal in stores and online that is good through Monday, June 13. Along with deals on current favorites, you’ll also find more than 15 new fragrances and more than 20 bring-back favorites like Country Apple, Cucumber Melon and Pink Chiffon.

Take a look at just some of the new items you’ll be able to find during Bath & Body Works’ Summer Semi-Annual Sale.

Pineapple Mango + Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works has five new candles that combine two of their most-loved scents, like Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla + Paris Cafe, Rose Water & Ivy + Mahogany Teakwood and Pineapple Mango + Fresh Balsam, which the retailer says smells like “a tropical Christmas.”

The new candles will be $11.95 through Monday, June 13, which is a savings of $12.55 from the regular price of $24.50.

Afternoon Sunshine Body Care

You’ll also find three new body care fragrances. Misty Morning, Afternoon Sunshine and Cozy Evening will all be available as a fine fragrance mist, shower gel and ultimate hydration body cream.

Misty Morning has scents of lily of the valley, green tea and white amber, while Afternoon Sunshine smells like golden peaches, honey crisp apple and white woods. Cozy Evening has scents of lavender blooms, fresh freesia and cozy musk.

Watermelon Lemonade 3-Wick Candle

One of the most requested scents from fans, the Watermelon Lemonade 3-wick candle has fragrance notes of watermelon ice, sparkling water and Meyer lemon.

Bath & Body Works says the candle is a “a sweet, tangy refresher,” which sounds perfect for a warm summer day!

Firecracker Pop

Perfect for summer, the Firecracker Pop scent comes in a candle, soap, fragrance mist, lotion and more.

The scent smells like “that fruity red, white and blue popsicle you loved as a kid,” with fragrance notes of red cherry, fresh citrus and juicy berry.



Chocolate Chip Cookie 3-Wick Candle

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies?!

The new Chocolate Chip Cookie candle has scents of oven baked cookies, gooey chocolate chips and a hint of flakey salt, which Bath & Body Works says will make your kitchen smell like “fresh-baked, chocolatey deliciousness.”

Southern Magnolia 3-Wick Candle

An online-exclusive, the Southern Magnolia candle has scents of white gardenia, fresh magnolia blooms and lemon verbena.

Made with a patented soy wax blend with natural essential oils, the candle is also made with a lead-free wick and has a decorative lid.

Which scents and products will you be picking up during the Bath & Body Works Summer Semi-Annual Sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.