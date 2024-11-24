Volunteers prepare wreaths for graves at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

EAGLE, Idaho — On Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. the public is invited to lay wreaths on graves at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.However, a lot of work goes into preparing for this awe-inspiring sight. Around 200 volunteers spent their third Saturday preparing the wreaths for the big day.

"It doesn’t even surprise me with the Treasure Valley... Anytime we need volunteers— everybody comes in droves," said Jake Faulkner with the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. "We have organizations, veterans groups, young and old."

This event used to be part of Wreaths Across America, but this year the Idaho Veterans Network started their own program called Idaho Veterans Wreaths.

"Our valley would raise roughly $120,000 a year to support the wreath program and it would get to shipped out to Maine and never really return," said Faulkner. "By developing our own program, every fund that is raised stays here in Idaho for the maintenance of the program, and the remaining funds will support veterans and their families that are in need."

This also means the program had to start from scratch as they acquired hundreds of artificial wreaths. Idaho Veterans Network did this because there will be less waste and they won't have to throw the wreaths away after one use— saving money in the future.

The Daughters of the American Revolution were one of the groups that helped in this effort. They are making 500 small wreaths to go on the Columbarium Wall dedicated to veterans and their spouses who have been cremated.

"We were asked to help and we said sure," said Barbara Grant of the Daughters of the American Revolution. "We have devised how to stick the wreaths on the wall and we are putting a beautiful bow on them as well."

It's an effort to honor the service men and women laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery and it's quite a sight when people show up to lay the wreaths on the graves.

"It is so amazing to see more than 2,000 people, we have that many people come to pay their respects and to honor our veterans," said Grant.

You can help by volunteering on December 14, this program also needs help after the holidays to take down the wreaths and put them away for next year. You can also help by donating to the cause. For more information on that, click here.