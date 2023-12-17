Wreaths Across America helps families remember their lost heroes

EAGLE, Idaho — Jack Eaton served during the Korean War, he was a grunt until his unit discovered his special talent. Jack became a typewriter and he used his skills to send messages during an era with no spell check or even a delete button.

However, to his grandchildren he was known as Boppa and he taught them how to hunt and fish. Jack is buried in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery next to his wife Rayceal.

"They were just two amazing people," said Blake Spain. "It is emotional and hearing taps play during the ceremony is always a tear-jerker."

The Eaton family attended the Wreaths for America ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Eagle where they placed a wreath on Jack's grave.

"It's impressive how many people showed up," said Jack's son.

There were around 700 people who volunteered to place wreaths on the graves of every veteran in the cemetery on Saturday morning for the National Wreaths Across America Day.

"That is pretty standard issue for the Treasure Valley," said Jake Faulkner of the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. "The community support we get for the veterans stuff is just amazing whether it is here for Memorial Day or for wreaths, it is just outstanding."

Wreaths Across America aims to remember the heroes no longer with us, honor veterans and the men and women currently in uniform and also teach the next generation about service. There were a lot of young children from the Civil Air Patrol and other similar groups helping out.

"When they read the wreath, they read off the name of the veteran and it is to honor them and remember them," said Faulkner. "That’s the biggest thing, we are not here to decorate the graves, we are here to remember and respect the veterans and the sacrifices they made."

Volunteers made quick work of putting a wreath on every grave and it is a sight to behold. However, it also means so much to the families and that includes the Eaton's as this year marked their second visit to this ceremony after Boppa passed away.

"I definitely want to say thank you to the organizers of this event," said Blake. " The service members who are laid to rest here we want to thank you for your service, to the volunteers who had coffee and doughnuts it is an amazing thing that you do and we really appreciate everything you put together for us today."

Families can purchase a wreath for their hero, but there is also fundraising that happens throughout the year to make sure every headstone has a wreath. If you are interested in helping out next year click here.Just make sure to highlight the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.