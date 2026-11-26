IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Friday after Thanksgiving and through the holiday weekend will be busy up near Idaho City when many families make the trek to cut down their own Christmas tree after getting a permit for $10.

For many families, this is a family tradition, but it's also an outing where people need to plan ahead, be safe and follow the rules in the Boise National Forest.

"The most important thing is being safe when you are going out to get a Christmas tree," said Mike Williamson of the Boise National Forest. "For people that are new to this, they need to understand that they are signing up for a bit of an adventure."

WATCH: Check out the video to see the conditions up past Idaho City in the national forest

Tips and tricks to harvesting a Christmas tree in the Boise National Forest

Some of the rules include being 300 feet away from any roads or streams. The trees need to be shorter than 12 feet tall, and people should cut the trees at the bottom; no topping trees.

However, the most common mistake is not being in the right location. Granite Creek just past Idaho City is one of the most popular places to go, but the area also has federal, state and private land in the area. Williamson told us downloading The National Forests and Grasslands App can help you out with offline maps.

"Many areas of the forest do not have cell coverage so it’s a good idea to have an idea of where you are going and to go let someone back home know where you are going," said Williamson. "Take extra food, water and warm clothes. It’s best to be going up in a vehicle that has high clearance or four-wheel drive because there is a lot of snow already up in the mountains."

People can purchase their $10 permit online at Recreation.gov. However, a number of vendors sell these permits, including Idaho City Grocery, making it easy for people to get a permit and any supplies they need.

"We do get a lot of traffic here because of it. People come in and get their tree permits and grab drinks and snacks," said Teishia Matthews of Idaho City Grocery. She told us this helps businesses in Idaho City after a lull at the end of hunting season. "It helps us keep staff on through the winter months."

So make a day out of this adventure, grab some food at a restaurant in Idaho City and search out the perfect tree for Christmas. It's a tradition that many families in Idaho take advantage of this time of year.

"We start getting calls about it right after Halloween," said Williamson. "It is fun to see people utilizing their public lands for a family tradition like this."