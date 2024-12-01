Harvesting a Christmas tree in the Boise National Forest is a family tradition

The Boise National Forest near Idaho City was packed this weekend with families out searching for their Christmas tree. For many this is a family tradition they do every year.

"It’s the best, I think this is my favorite part of the Christmas season," said the mother of the Binns family.

I caught up with Binns family on the trail. They told me it took some effort, but they found a tree they are proud to take home.

"I think this is the best tree we have gotten so far," said the oldest son. "Yeah, it is pretty good," replied the youngest son.

I also caught up with a large group with multiple families who traveled from Notice. They were able to get their early and they picked up a variety of trees.

"I think there is a little something for everyone you can get super full or you can go Charlie Brown, it is really up to you," said Samantha Benitez. "This is what makes our Christmas memory, it kicks off the season."

To harvest a Christmas tree people need to purchase a permit at the cost of ten dollars with a three tree limit. Fourth graders can get a tree for free through the Every Kids Outdoors Program.Permits can be purchased online or at select vendors including Idaho City Grocery and the hardware store in Idaho City.

Here are list of the rules and regulations. The Boise National Forest has maps through the Avensa Appthat can help you make sure you are in the proper place to cut down a tree. These maps work well because they can be accessed off-line and cell coverage can be sparse in the national forest.

Additionally, while there wasn't too much snow this weekend people need to be prepared for winter conditions and snow. It is always a good idea to tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning.

However, harvesting a tree in the national forest is also a good way to save some money and it can be a great family bonding experience.

"It’s been perfect," said Benitez. "We were the first ones up here, got the spot we wanted and found the trees we need. "We are just hanging out."