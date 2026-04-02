The Idaho Whitewater Association brings boaters together for dutch oven cook-off

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Whitewater Association has been around since the 1980s, when this non-profit was created to fight a potential dam project on the North Fork of the Payette River.

Every year, IWA hosts a series of events to bring boaters together before, during, and after rafting season. We caught up with this group and its members as they hosted their annual dutch oven cook-off.

WATCH| Check out the video to see some dutch oven cooking and some crazy video of rafters running the Lochsa

The Idaho Whitewater Association brings boaters together for a dutch oven cook-off

Eight different chefs create a dish using cast iron dutch ovens heated with coals. It's a classic way for rafters to cook meals on the river, and J.T. Moore is making chicken cobbler.

"How am I feeling about it? replied Moore, who is a member of IWA. "I don’t know yet, it is the first time we have made it. So we are going to throw caution to the wind and see how we do."

The Idaho Whitewater Association has hosted this event for more than 20-years. IWA's next event helps boaters get out on the water with the spring equipment sale that will happen at Cascade River Gear on May 2. It's similar to the ski swap, where boaters can buy and sell used gear.

"We will take it, we register it, we sell it, and we take care of the hassle for you," said Chris Riggs of IWA of the spring sale event. "We write you a check, in the end— we keep a percentage in order to support this organization and support our rivers."

The largest event for IWA happens with Memorial Day Madness on the Lochsa River. The non-profit rents out a pavilion and a loop in the Wilderness Gateway Campground for boaters to come together on Memorial Day weekend.

The Lochsa River might not flow as high as previous years, but this is my favorite river of all-time. It is a sight to see rafters take on Lochsa Falls as people line up to watch the carnage on this wild and scenic river.

"The Lochsa is one of the funnest paddle rafting rivers in the United States," said Moore, who also used to be a guide on the Lochsa. "It is about 30 miles of Class III and Class IV continuous water when it is running high, and it is just outstanding."

We got to enjoy the food from the dutch oven cook-off as Amber Dawn won $100 for first place with her chicken chile with cornbread.

Kenny and Brooke Rogers placed second with their carrot cake that was cooked to perfection.

J.T. Moore won third with the chicken cobbler as IWA kicks off boating season.

"I think it is awesome, we have been members for many years," said Moore. "As far as river advocacy and conservation, it is just an awesome group of people. I would encourage anyone to come out to an event and have some fun."

Other events include Safety Saturday on July 25, and Float Your Boat, which provides people with an opportunity to lead and take other boaters down the river.

The best way to check out the events is on their Facebook page.