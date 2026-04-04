The Idaho Horse Expo is the largest equine event in the northwest, and every year the Idaho Horse Council brings the community together for a huge three-day event at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

During the expo, people can enjoy a variety of demonstrations and entertainment. We caught the stallion showcase where a mother and daughter team showed off Odin, a Shiar Dutch Warmblood whose father was brought here from the Netherlands.

WATCH| Check out the video to see the horses in action

The Idaho Horse Expo brings the equine community together in Nampa

"We trained Odin to lay down, we like to ride bareback, we like to jump, and we like to have fun with our horses," said Gwendolyn Moore. "We call ourselves blood type EE for equine enthusiasts," said her mother, Tijon.

That's really just the tip of the iceberg, as this show features world-class trainers, clinics, and seminars. It really provides a one-stop shop for people who want to learn more about every aspect of horses.

"We love the Idaho Horse Expo," said Maria Redinger of the Idaho Miniature Horse Club. "It’s a great place to get all the information you can from horse clubs, to horse activities, and where to get your hay feed. It’s a great place out here."

The main events happen on Friday evening, also known as Fiesta Night, and include a demonstration of Escaramuza with a mariachi band. Saturday night features a variety of different acts, including the Caldwell Mounted Police, freestyle competitions, and jumpers.

The Idaho Horse Expo finishes up on Sunday with an Easter Cowboy Church service to kick off the day's activities.

That said, attendees can show up anytime, as there is always something happening at this equine event. For a complete schedule, click here.

"I’m also performing tomorrow, and I’m going to play my electric violin on my pony that is also taught to lie down," said Gwendolyn Moore. "We love performing for people."

The 40th Idaho Horse Expo features more than 100 vendors, cattle dog trials, and a kids' corral. Tickets cost $16 per day or $42 for an all-access pass. The Idaho Miniature Horse Club always has a popular booth because people can pet Miss T.

"We bring her out here so she can be brushed and petted," said Redinger. "I mean, we get a lot of photo bombing, and we love it."