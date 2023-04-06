Idaho Horse Expo kicks off on Friday highlighted by Fiesta Night and several new events

The Idaho Horse Expofeatures demonstrations, seminars, and entertaining shows that span the spectrum from beginners to the most advanced horseback riders.

The event starts on Friday and runs through Sunday with three complete days at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

"It’s probably going to be the largest expo we’ve ever had," said John Mead of the Idaho Horse Council. "With the clinicians, trainers, and vendors it is going to be sun-up to sun-down entertainment."

The Escaramuza Charra Sueno Dorado drill team and other performers will show off Mexico's national sport known as Charreria, the show starts on Friday night in the main arena at 6:30 p.m.

"It’s pretty hard to beat," said Mead. " The riders are in unbelievably beautiful costumes, side saddle and you are going to see some real authentic horsemanship. It is just beautiful poetry in motion to watch."

The expo also has some new events this year, including some that might draw interest from dog owners.

There will be dog training seminars on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday the expo will host the cattle dog trials. This will go all day and requires a cowboy or a cowgirl on a horse working with a dog to push cows through an obstacle course.

"We also have a barn dance on Saturday night, this is a first for the expo," said Dixie Christensen of the Idaho Horse Council. "So come out, enjoy some music, and just hang out with your friends."

The Idaho Horse Council works for more than a year to put together the largest horse expo in Idaho. They have a team of around 40 that work to draw in people, vendors, and acts from around the country.

The Idaho Horse Expo costs $15 per day, and children 12 and under get in free of charge. There is also free parking at the Ford Idaho Center. Check here for the schedule of events.