Tamarack opens a lift after receiving more than a foot of snow this week

Tamarack Resort received 16.5 inches of snow this week, and that allowed resort officials to open the Wildwood Express today. Needless to say, skiers and snowboarders are thrilled about the fresh powder.

"We just basically had to wait for the snow to come, and here it is," said the Clairmont family, who made the trip from Grangeville and have been at Tamarack since Sunday. "It was so worth it."

Check out the video to see the conditions on a low visibility powder day

The fresh snow at Tamarack is the soft powder that is so enjoyable to ski, and the conditions improve as you gain elevation on the mountain. Like everywhere, it has been a rough winter, and Tamarack has not been able to open all its runs.

"This year visitation has been down to some extent," said Kara Finley, Tamarack's COO. "We have been so thankful of our pass holders, our home owners, club members, and all the people that continue to come up to Tamarack."

Finley told us the Village has really helped with the bottom line as people have continued to come up and stay despite the rough winter. New amenities in the past few years, like the golf simulator, the spa, and the fitness center, ensure guests have something to do when the snow isn't ideal.

"There is so much to do from food and beverage, to retail, to the nightlife and events," said Finley. "People have really embraced the other activities up here, got some skiing on the mountain, and had some other fun."

Despite the lack of visibility, surface conditions were near perfect on Wednesday. The Clairmont family enjoyed checking out the Hilary Step, one of the most unique features on the mountain, when the snow is this deep.

"We were jumping off that eight-foot bluff at the Hillary Step, where it is not groomed, it is just a straight wall," recalled the Clairmont family. "You know, even along the sides of the groomed runs getting out into that powder and running those tree chutes— it was worth it."

It should be a pretty good weekend up at Tamarack for skiers and snowboarders who are looking for that soft powder. Tamarack also has a lot of events coming up during the rest of the season and you can check those out here.

"I would love to see people come up and even if they can’t stay in lodging, come up for the day and have a blast," said Finley.

