Tamarack and Idaho's ski resorts get fresh snow ahead of President's Day Weekend

DONNELLY, Idaho — President's Day weekend is one of the biggest weekends of the year for ski resorts and just in time for the holiday weekend, Tamarack Resort has received 21 inches of snow since Wednesday.

We were up there on Wednesday and the conditions were already pretty good. We also got to see some of the special Valentine's Day events they put together like speed dating on the chairlift, a romantic candlelit walk for couples and the party continued at the Seven Devils Taphouse.

"It is all about showing the love here at Tamarack," said Mitch Vaughan of Tamarack. "Coming into President’s Day weekend we have a jam-packed schedule with karaoke on Friday night, then we have demo days ski and snowboard on Sunday and Monday and the big one is on Saturday."

On Saturday Tamarack will host Disco on Disco for the second year in a row. This will be the only time Tamarack is open for night skiing as they feature a laser light show off the Discovery Lift. There will be glow sticks, costumes, and a live DJ spinning tunes.

"We have enhanced the laser light show and we have enhanced the DJ so it is just going to be a big party from five to seven p.m.," said Vaughan. "Tickets cost just five dollars and they are free for boundless pass holders."

For those heading up to the mountains, there should be good conditions no matter where you go as just about every ski resort got fresh snow ahead of the weekend. There may be more on the way as well.

"It has been a unique winter as the summit has actually received more snow in the month of January than last year," said Vaughan. "But, with the temperature swings it has been hard on the base area so with this storm coming in and temperatures staying cold, it’s just more reason for people to come out, everyone loves a good powder day."