Sun Valley will host the World Cup Finals in March

The Audi FIS World Cup Finals will come to Sun Valley in March and this marks the first time this event will be on U.S. soil since 2017.

"It's a long time coming we hosted our last world cup here in 1977," said Stacey Ehleringer of Sun Valley Resort. "Sun Valley was an obvious fit given our ski racing heritage and it goes all the way back to our inception all the way to the level of athletes we are producing locally."

From March 22 to March 27 the 25 best men and women in the world will compete on the Warm Springs side of the mountain in the Super G, slalom, giant slalom and downhill disciplines.

The last two years Sun Valley has hosted the U.S. National Championships and Stacey told us that turned out to be a test run for the World Cup Finals.

The success of that event, along with the steep terrain and three new lifts including the Challenger Liftbuilt ahead of the 2023 season helped Sun Valley secure this bid.

"It's amazing, because you can reach the top of the speed course in eight minutes and the top of the tech course in four minutes," said Ehleringer. "That's really huge for these athletes who are out there for both their training laps and their actual race laps."

During the U.S. National Championships the community in the Sun Valley region rolled out the red carpet whether it was the volunteers, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, local government officials or businesses.

"This community really shows up and it was incredible to see it demonstrated through U.S. Nationals both from the spectating all the way to the community events that happened in the town square," said Ehleringer.

It will be a good opportunity for local athletes to see the best in the world and many of the Sun Valley Ski Education athletes competed in during nationals. The World Cup Finals will also provide a big boost to the region economically for restaurants, hotels and retail.

Tickets are available if you want to secure your spot to see the best of the best.