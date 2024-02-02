Two new chair lifts add connectivity to Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley had the first ever chairlift in 1936 so it makes sense that two new chairlifts would be top of the line amenities making it easier for skiers and snowboarders to get around the mountain.

The new Challenger lift replaces the old Challenger lift and the Greyhawk lift on the Warm Springs Side of the mountain.

"I had some concerns with the elimination of the Greyhawk Lift, but the new Challenger Lift allows you to get off mid-mountain," said 82-year-old skier Stephen Mayne. "It opens up the same Greyhawk runs that I like."

Skiers and snowboarders can also keep riding the Challenger six-person Dopplemayr lift all the way to the summit. It takes eight minutes and climbs 3,138 vertical feet.

"It’s a truly magnificent lift it is one of the biggest lifts in North America and it travels the most vertical feet of any lift in North America in some of the steepest grade," said Bridget Higgins of Sun Valley Resort. "It is really truly incredible,"

Sun Valley also debuted a high speed quad called the Flying Squirrel on the Warm Springs side of the mountain. I liked how this lift made it easier to get to the other side of the mountain.

"It has improved skier circulation on the mountain," said Higgins. "We do have the two base areas, we have River Run and Warm Springs and previously the old Challenger lift was the only way out of Warm Springs so now we have two access points."

The Flying Squirrel takes a 90 degree turn before skiers and snowboarders dismount from the lift. Mayne told us if you are on the inside don't get caught napping as the chair comes around before going back down to the base. However, Mayne also enjoys this new lift.

"The Flying Squirrel lift is a great addition because it opens up both the mid-mountain on Warm Springs as you can take one of my favorite runs Flying Squirrel down," said Mayne. "Or you can get back over to the River Run Side very easily or you can take Jan's Cutoff down to another lift."

Sun Valley has received ten inches of snow in the past 24 hours as it hasn't been a good snow year anywhere in Idaho. I will say that I still enjoyed cruising the groomers that were in excellent condition because of the snow making and grooming on the mountain when we were there on Wednesday.

"I’ve been skiing here on an off for 40 years," said Mayne. "It’s the best ski area in the country for sure."

For skiers and snowboarders looking for first tracks in the bowl or on Seattle Ridge it is a race to get there, but we don't know yet if it is faster to get there from Warm Springs or River Run.