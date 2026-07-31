Sun Valley Music FestivalSUN VALLEY, Idaho — has kicked off its 42nd year, and the lineup this season includes some classics, some original compositions and multiple award winners.

"We have a full plate of all sorts of different music ranging from Brahms Requiem for full chorus, orchestra and soloist to a great pops night based on the American songbook to some A-list soloists," said music director Aladair Neale. "The amazing thing about our organization is that all of these concerts with the exception of one gala, are free."

WATCH | An inside look at the venue, plus thoughts from the music and festival directors

Sun Valley Music Festival hosts free classical music performances

Alisdair Neale is the music director, and he has been in charge of planning the music since 1995. Every summer, Neale brings together an all-star lineup of musicians from all over North America to put on free performances almost every night until August 20.

"I’m responsible for conducting most of the rehearsals and concerts as well as programming the season," said Neale. "So I’m in the kitchen as both the chef and the menu designer."

Music lovers have the option of sitting in the amphitheater in the R.E. Holding Pavilion, or they can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and sit in the grass, lawn seating does fill up fast on busy nights.

"The serious listeners sit up front where they are listening to the pure acoustic sound coming off the stage; a little bit further back, you get people in groups who maybe are enjoying dinner and the view on the big screen," said Sun Valley Festival director Derek Dean. "In the back it is a little more casual with kids playing frisbee and dogs running around so it’s really meant to be a fun evening out regardless of how much you might be into the classical music itself.”

The musicians enjoy playing in this beautiful setting, and they enjoy coming together every summer as the Sun Valley Music Festival is also a family reunion of sorts.

"It is something we all look forward to all year," said Neale. "11 months we have to wait until we come to Sun Valley, which for us is our happy place."

The Sun Valley Music Festival kicked off on Monday, but they have performances until August 20. To check out the schedule, click here.