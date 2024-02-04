Sun Valley gears up to host the U.S. Alpine National Championships again

KETCHUM, Idaho — The national championship circuit culminates in the U.S. Alpine National championship as the top skiers race in Super G, Slalom and Giant Slalom at Sun Valley Resort beginning on March 20.

Last year Sun Valley Resort hosted this event and now they have a chance to do it again, but they tell us they couldn't do it without the support of the City of Ketchum and Blaine County.

"We are really excited about it," said Bridget Higgins of Sun Valley Resort. "Last year we hosted for the first time in a handful of years, but this will be our second year in a row."

Sun Valley has concentrated its snow making on the Warm Springs side of the mountain where the races will be held, but the mountain has received 15 inches of snow since Thursday. We were up there to do a story on two brand new lifts.

I went up to Sun Valley last year to capture a pair of stories at this prestigious event. We saw first hand how the community welcomed the athletes and Team USA.

"We loved the parade of athletes that brought the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation kids," said Higgins. "That partnership with SVSEF is really truly spectacular and we really appreciate them and all they do and the partnership."

Last year some of the athletes who grew up in the Sun Valley Ski Education raced in the national championship including Haley Cutler and Finnigan Donley. 18-year-old Donley raced his way onto team USA after a 5th place finish in the Super G.

"This incredible valley is committed to these sports in a way that is hard to articulate to people who don’t live here," said Scott McGrew of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. "We live, we breathe and we love these sports."

Sun Valley Resort was able to learn what worked and what didn't from last year. They will continue to have the parade of athletes in the opening ceremonies in the Ketchum Town Square time.

New this year will be an autograph session with the athletes, live music and the opportunity to purchase VIP packages.

"We are hoping people come out and join us we have a VIP package that gets you access to the hill, access to the finish area and a lot closer than we have been before," said Higgins. "We just hope that guests come out and experience it with us."