Sun Valley debuts the new and improved Seattle Ridge Chairlift

Sun Valley Resort opened up the Seattle Ridge area on Friday and with it came a special moment for guests who got to ride the new Dopplemyr six-pack to the top of this highly popular area of the mountain for the first time.

"Opening Seattle Ridge is always a highlight of the season for our customers," said Chief Operating Officer Pete Sonntag. "These new lifts are amazing— they are so smooth."

The lift is direct drive, which means it runs more efficiently with hardly any noise. The six-pack replaces the aging high-speed quad and increases uphill capacity by 20 percent.

"We got a big group so it is nice to get six of us on the chair at one time," said a snowboarder who visits Sun Valley every year with his friends. "It is super fast too, I really like when you get on the initial quick turn, it lets you know it is going."

Guests were impressed with the new lift and we were there to see them ride it for the first time. Seattle Ridge is a family-friendly intermediate area and one of the most popular areas on Baldy.

Two years ago Sun Valley added expert terrain when they put in the new Broadway Lift, but that added to the congestion on Seattle Ridge. Pete Sonntag believes this new lift will alleviate that problem.

"We can eat lines down there like we have never done before so when we get into our holiday rush period, where you typically might wait a few minutes, now you aren’t going to wait much at all I don’t think," said Sonntag. "It’s really cool."

Sun Valley also installed the Challenger Lift and the Flying Squirrel last year so it comes as no surprise that the mountain earned Ski Magazine's 2025 Reader's Choice Award for the most efficient lifts in the West.

"It is the best, we come here every year and we have been doing this for 20 years," said the snowboarder. " We love this mountain and we are going to keep coming back."

In addition to the new lift, Sun Valley made more room at the base of the Seattle Ridge Lift for people to gather before getting on. They also raised the level at the top— making it easier for skiers and snowboarders to exit the lift. Lastly, they removed a sign that blocked the view at the top.

The grooming was on point up at Sun Valley as usual, but they could definitely use some more snow. Still, having the Seattle Ridge area open before the holidays is a terrific milestone.