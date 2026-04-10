Spring is here and Lucky Peak Reservoir is ready for boating season

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak Reservoir is 95 percent full, and nice weather this week has more boaters out on the water compared to last weekend, according to Zach Wittenberg, who took us out on the water.

Wittenberg moved to Idaho from Florida five years ago and quickly realized he wanted to get a jet boat to cruise around on Idaho rivers and lakes. He has had his boat out on Lucky Peak Reservoir since January, as it's the closest spot to Boise.

WATCH | Check out the video to see where we went on Lucky Peak Reservoir—

Local boater takes us on a tour of Lucky Peak Reservoir on a beautiful day

"I have a 24-foot Custom Weld Whitewater Bush," said Wittenberg. "It has a 575 raptor motor in it, Custom Weld did a great job with the overall build, and I love it."

Zach, his friend Aaron, and Zach's dog Moose took Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent on a tour of Lucky Peak Reservoir. They cruised under the Highway 21 bridge towards Mores Creek, passed by Spring Shores Marina, and even visited Arrowrock Dam.

As they cruised by one of the towers at Lucky Peak Dam, the water level showed it was at 3,050 feet of elevation with the high water mark just five feet above. Wittenberg's boat showed the water temperature at a brisk 47 degrees, and there were several boats out on the water.

"It’s a beautiful reservoir, I love it, it is great for recreation, wakeboarding, barbecuing, and camping," said Wittenberg. "I like all the docks, facilities, and the beaches that we can cruise to."

Wittenberg puts his boat in the water at Turner Gulch, which was revamped back in 2024. Wittenberg prefers this ramp because he takes his jet boat to many different places in Idaho.

"I got to the Payette, the Snake, and the Salmon is coming up," said Wittenberg. "April 17 is an 80-mile rip up the Salmon River, and then the following day starts the jet boat races."

Idaho will also host the World Jet Boat Race Championships in May at several different locations, but Wittenberg does have some concerns about this boating season with expected lower river levels and gas prices. His jet boat has a 90-gallon tank with 93 octane fuel, but this is his passion, and he says he will continue to do it.

"Yeah, it hasn’t deterred me from getting out on the water,' said Wittenberg. "It is a beautiful day, and spring is here."