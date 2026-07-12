GRANDJEAN, Idaho — In 2024, the Wapiti Fire rolled through Grandjean, destroying a yurt, burning several roofs, and countless trees surrounding the Sawtooth Lodge.

"A lot of people think we got burnt up. We get phone calls all the time about it, but in reality we are actually doing really well," said Travis Hunter Oswald.

"The wildland firefighters did a good job up making their defensive lines and keeping this place sacred."

WATCH | See what Sawtooth Lodge has to offer deep in the forest—

Sawtooth Lodge renovates geothermal pool and continues its resurgence after wildfire

The historic Sawtooth Lodge dates back to 1927, and it provides the closest access to the Sawtooth National Wilderness from Boise. It's also a place where families and visitors can come to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"We hiked up to the waterfall today, we hiked down to the river, we went and looked at the horses, and we are going to go on a trail ride tomorrow," said James Bailey, who came all the way from Coeur d'Alene. "Last night we were hanging out in the spring-fed hot tubs, and now they are in the geothermal pool."

The geothermal pool has a brand new look as the Sawtooth Lodge removed the deep end and added a set of stairs to make it safer for kids, along with adding a six-foot deck for adults to lounge around the pool that ranges from 95 to 105 degrees.

"We put about 70 yards of dirt in there, 28 yards of concrete to get rid of that whole deep end and make it a lot safer for the kids," said Oswald. "It gets them away from the hot water entry, and it lets them recreate on the other side of the pool where it's a little cooler."

The Wapiti Fire burned more than 129,000 acres in 2024, and it started on the ridge above the Sawtooth Lodge. The crew has replaced the yurt, fixed destroyed infrastructure, and cleared away dead and burned trees that fell on the ground.

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The lodge features cabins, RV and tent camping spots, and the Bailey family stayed in a yurt on their first visit. This gem sits at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains and right next to the South Fork of the Payette River.

"It’s been perfect. There's no internet, no cell," said Bailey. "We haven’t had any screens. and there haven’t been any complaints. It's been easy, an easy place to entertain the family."

Grandjean is also a popular place for backpackers to enter the Sawtooth wilderness, and that's where the lodge offers another important amenity. Hikers can grab a burger and a beer, or a breakfast burrito or a huckleberry milkshake.

"They are stoked. It’s pretty exciting for them after eating Mountain House on the trail for days. "It’s kind of nice we get to make someone’s day a little better because we gave them something simple as a milkshake."

The Sawtooth Lodge has also been entered into the National Historical Society, and they will receive that honor sometime next year.